Religious zeal, gaiety mark Dasehra celebrations

The festival of Dasehra, symbolising the victory of truth and righteousness over evil, was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Nurmahal, Nakodar, Banga, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday evening. The traditional burning of the towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran marked the culmination of the celebrations, drawing people together to observe one of the most significant festivals on the Hindu calendar.

The celebrations were marked by religious devotion and adherence to long-standing traditions associated with Vijayadashami. The burning of the effigies was the main attraction of the evening, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and reinforcing the enduring message that arrogance, injustice and wrongdoing ultimately give way to truth and righteousness. The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana, and is celebrated across the country through traditional ceremonies, cultural programmes and enactments of episodes from the epic.

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In Phagwara, Dasehra functions held at various locations witnessed the participation of several political leaders. Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former Union Minister Som Parkash and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ranjit Singh Khurana attended different functions in the town. Their participation reflected the public significance of the annual celebrations, which continue to bring together people from different sections of society through shared religious and cultural traditions.

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Across the region, the burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran carried symbolic significance beyond the ritual itself. The occasion serves as a reminder that the victory of good over evil requires people to reject negative tendencies and uphold moral values in their everyday lives. For devotees, Dasehra is not merely a celebration of a mythological victory but also an opportunity to reaffirm their faith in justice, honesty, courage and the ultimate triumph of righteousness.

Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) observed Vijayadashami by organising Shastra Pujan, the traditional worship of weapons, alongside its Vijayadashami programme. The observance reflected the organisation’s established tradition of marking the festival through ceremonial worship and activities associated with discipline, unity and cultural heritage. A Vijay Diwas programme was also organised.

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The celebrations across Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Nurmahal, Banga, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi once again highlighted the festival’s deep-rooted place in the region’s cultural and religious life. As the effigies went up in flames, Dasehra’s central message resonated across the region: the victory of truth over falsehood and righteousness over evil remains a timeless ideal that continues to inspire generations.