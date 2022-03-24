Remembering a venerable legacy of thought left by martyrs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

Floral tributes were paid to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day at his ancestral village in Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday by senior Congress leader and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage, Bajwa said: “The three martyrs — Bhagat Singh, Shivram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar — are national icons and the nation will never forget them.” “We need a systematic change in Punjab. We should strive to make enough opportunities available for our youth, so that they can live in their motherland and are not forced to go abroad. All Punjabis should come together to make the land of Gurus number one in the country,” he said.

On the launch of anti-corruption helpline, he said if the government was making efforts, then they would always try to help them.

MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said Bhagat Singh was a brilliant thinker, an intellectual and a prolific writer. “In addition to being a freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh was also an intellectual giant. He has left a venerable legacy of thought. He penned his social and political vision of an independent India in his writings. Bhagat Singh not only wanted freedom from British imperialism, but also wanted to eradicate the evils of communalism, casteism, poverty and gender discrimination from our society. We need to read everything he wrote, and it is vital that we also remember his intellectual legacy whenever we remember him,” Chaudhary said.

He also reiterated his demand of sending a family member of Bhagat Singh to the Rajya Sabha. “Aam Aadmi Party will get an opportunity to send seven persons to Rajya Sabha from Punjab, and I believe at least one person should be from the family of Bhagat Singh. It is my humble suggestion and I request the CM to dedicate one Rajya Sabha seat to Bhagat Singh’s kin,” he said.

Jimpa pays floral tributes in hoshiarpur

Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa pays homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Hoshiarpur.

Hoshiarpur: The Minister of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Resources and Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, Brahm Shankar Jimpa paid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day at Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk on Wednesday. He said every person should make his contribution to realise the dreams cherished by the martyrs, so that their vision of a healthy society can be turned into a reality. He said the value of sacrifices of great martyrs always remains and the Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann would leave no stone unturned in realising the dreams of martyrs with the participation of people. The minister said brave sons who have sacrificed their lives for the country, will always remain immortal in the hearts of people. “Those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country can never be forgotten. Martyrs are our heritage and our society will always be indebted to them,” he said. OC

Bhagat Singh’s statue garlanded

AAP leaders pay homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Jalandhar president Rajwinder Kaur, MLAs Raman Arora and Balkar Singh, Doaba president Atam Parkash Singh Bablu, Prem Kumar, Jit Lal Bhatti, Surinder Sodhi and Dinesh Dhall garlanded the statue of Bhagat Singh at Bhagat Singh Chowk. “We will all strive to create a new, peaceful and prosperous Punjab,” they said after the ceremony.