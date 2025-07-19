Repair causeway: MLA Jimpa to administration

MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa along with administrative officials on Friday inspected choe and causeway located in various areas of Hoshiarpur. He took stock of the condition of natural waterways and identified the places where causeways have been damaged due to rain.

During the inspection, MLA Jimpa directed the departments to immediately repair the damaged causeways and ensure permanent and emergency arrangements so that life was not affected in future. He said he had already met inister Varinder Goyal regarding this issue and given him detailed information about the damage caused by rain and floods in Hoshiarpur.

The MLA said the department was preparing a proposal in this regard and sending it to the higher authorities, so that the necessary budget and resources can be made available soon.