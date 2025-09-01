Repair roads, clean drains & ensure monsoon readiness

Infrastructure requires upgrades

Monsoon is not new, as monsoon rains hit every year, sometimes bringing heavy rainfall and sometimes remaining normal or below normal. This cannot be predicted in advance as to how much rainfall will be witnessed in any particular year, since it is nature itself that plays a cycle after three decades of heavy torrential rains and flash floods, eventually paving the way towards recharging the underground water table level with a natural theme. Even the rain harvesting systems installed in multi-storey buildings, schools, and colleges often fail to recharge groundwater effectively, but rainwater always paves its way towards replenishing the underground water table level. The question remains whether there was really a need for river water in the city or not. It is the politicians and officers of the municipal corporation, retired or in service, who can better explain this, especially when submersible motors are still successfully working to quench the thirst of Jalandhar’s residents. However, the underground water pipe scheme has seriously affected the conditions of roads, turning them from smooth to worst. Potholes have appeared and waterlogging during the rains has become a regular threat to major accidents or incidents. Even though a stormwater sewer scheme has already been laid in the city, waterlogging continues to be witnessed on several roads. The reason is that in the old city new proposals must be made to replace the pipes laid for sewerage, since they are unable to carry the extended load of water running through them. Whenever it rains, waterlogging in the city brings the traffic system to a halt. The Union Government has already released ample funds under the Smart City Project. Now it is the urgent need of the time to prepare new estimates for changing water pipes that are more than fifty years old, to reconstruct new sewerage lines for smooth passing of rainwater during monsoon, and to clean slush from the sewerage chambers. The Municipal Corporation should also pinpoint the areas which get flooded during the rainy season and must form a committee of experts to find out practical solutions to remedy waterlogging.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Smart City funds under scrutiny

Over Rs 470 crores was the fund allocated by the government in the Smart City Project. But the recent heavy showers have revealed both the quality of work done and the actual money invested in this project. Just a few days ago, the monsoon season completely resulted in city roads being submerged in rainwater. Travelling from one point to another turned into the most exhausting and frightening task of the day. For two-wheelers it was a futile struggle altogether. This situation raises more than a dozen questions about where and how the funds were utilised, as uneven roads with potholes remain prevalent across the area. Citizens must now file a Right to Information (RTI) application to directly ask the administration where the sanctioned funding has gone. The government should have focused much more on cleaning sewerage systems, clearing roads, and building stronger drainage structures for the future. As of now, some steps for recovery could include organising road cleaning drives, investing in better-quality roads with fewer potholes and levelled surfaces to allow rainwater to spread to the sides, thereby avoiding accumulation in specific areas. Moreover, after witnessing the dire conditions during this monsoon, it is also the people’s responsibility to avoid littering on streets and to prevent garbage collection in gutters and drains that cause blockages. Regular cleaning of drains and proper maintenance are key for smooth disposal of rainwater. People should also be encouraged to harvest excess rainwater by collecting it and using it later. This reduces the amount of stagnant water on streets and helps conserve freshwater sources. Such steps, if executed with sincerity, will help to prevent mini flooding on Punjab’s roads and will ensure that the funds allocated under the Smart City Mission show real results for the people.

Lakshit Jindal

City redevelopment plan required

Yes, before the onset of monsoon, the municipal corporation must take all necessary measures to ensure that traffic on the roads is not hindered even by the usual problem of waterlogging. The question arises: what is a smart city? It should be a city with strong basic infrastructure capable of withstanding emergency obstacles, ensuring smooth traffic flow and free public movement. Unfortunately, this is not happening right now in Jalandhar. The city must be kept free from indiscriminate garbage dumping, and all sewerage and stormwater pipelines should be cleared of silt before the rainy season starts. However, it has been alleged that much of the funds allocated under the Smart City Project have been squandered due to rampant corruption. A vigilance inquiry into this mess is still pending. It is deeply unfortunate that for many years Jalandhar has remained a victim of greedy politicians and inefficient, dishonest bureaucrats. These failures have left the city lagging behind in terms of urban planning and infrastructure. The state government, without further delay, must step forward to restore the lost glory of Jalandhar. A comprehensive redevelopment plan is urgently needed so that the city can be transformed into a genuine smart city in the true sense of the term.

Jagdish Chander

Citizen role vital in planning

Even a mild shower exposes the fragile state of infrastructure in Jalandhar city and its suburbs, but this year’s monsoon has been particularly harsh. With rainfall far above average, several areas have witnessed flash floods, while clogged drains and broken roads have pushed traffic into chaos. The civic bodies appeared utterly unprepared, unable to manage waterlogging or ensure mobility. Ironically, the city chosen under the Smart Cities Mission for systematic transformation is among the worst hit during this rainy season. Despite crores sanctioned for cleanliness drives, beautification projects, and infrastructure upgrades, the reality on the ground paints a grim picture. Prominent roads remain submerged due to choked water disposal pipelines, while garbage collection remains irregular with waste piling up even in elite neighbourhoods. Adding to this, rampant encroachments, illegal parking, and dysfunctional streetlights worsen the crisis. Public transport too remains woefully inadequate, compounding daily hardships for commuters. The tall claims of civic authorities about preparedness collapsed in the face of these rains. Instead of bringing smart urban living, the city finds itself in the same old mess year after year. What is urgently required is a comprehensive, citizen-inclusive development plan that involves strict accountability of municipal officials, regular upkeep of public utilities, stringent checks on encroachments, and a robust waste and drainage management system. At the same time, residents must cooperate by adhering to civic norms. Unless such measures are implemented strictly and negligence is punished, Jalandhar’s dream of becoming a true smart city will remain unfulfilled, despite significant amounts being spent every year to rejuvenate the landscape and improve public amenities.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Flood control must be prioritised

Heavy rain has turned the city into a pool, with even the biggest vehicles stuck in several feet of water. Knee-deep flooding was witnessed everywhere, leaving people unable to judge road conditions in what looked like a pool-like situation. Large craters and potholes worsened the danger as water accumulated in them, leading to many casualties. The drains remain choked with garbage and debris. Cloudbursts and heavy downpours completely overwhelmed the existing infrastructure. With no maintenance carried out, the civic authorities have badly neglected the city. Shockingly, there were no emergency response teams on the ground, nor pumps available to clear underpass flooding. Even though so much money was allotted to make Jalandhar a smart city, the situation remains the same as before, with nothing substantial done. Every year the same problems emerge, but no pre-monsoon steps are taken. Adding to public frustration, no government spokesperson came forward to provide answers, and no officials visited the worst-affected areas to assess the deteriorating conditions. It is, of course, the duty of residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during heavy rains. But it is equally the duty of the government to upgrade and expand drainage systems and repair all roads before the monsoon season. Unless flood control is prioritised, the same urban crisis will repeat itself year after year, causing casualties and massive inconvenience.

Shashi Kiran

Fix accountability immediately

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is directly responsible for the absolute mayhem that Jalandhar has been plunged into during the monsoon season of 2025. Roads across almost every locality were dug up for the much-touted surface project but remain unrepaired, resulting in huge, dangerous potholes. These have become death traps for commuters, many of whom frequently meet with accidents. From Domoriah Bridge to Garha, Nakodar Road to Urban Estate, city roads have turned into deep water pools. Some stretches are so bad that even large vehicles cannot ply safely. Is this the price taxpayers must pay for development – by parting with their hard-earned money only to have it squandered on mismanaged projects? Unless accountability is enforced and officers responsible for this chaos are immediately suspended, there will be no change on the ground.

Saroop Singh

Suspend negligent officials

One of the state’s most beautiful cities has been reduced to an eyesore. While residents are penalised for the smallest infractions, the Municipal Corporation and its officials have gotten away with turning Jalandhar into a living nightmare. A mere spell of rain is enough to inundate streets across the city. There has been a record number of vehicle breakdowns this year because residents have no choice but to drive through submerged, damaged roads. Meanwhile, MC officials turn a blind eye as if nothing has happened. Citizens’ lives are being endangered and the daily commute has become a mental and physical struggle. This is neglect of public safety and well-being. In any sincerely governed system, officials responsible for causing such a massive inundation crisis would have already stepped down.

Chandan Prabhakar

Install storm water drainage network

There is a dire and urgent need for Jalandhar to have a Municipal Corporation that actively works to solve foundational civic issues. This includes replacing undersized sewer pipes, installing a proper storm water drainage network, routinely clearing blockages and garbage from existing systems and revamping core infrastructure. Only then can we begin to resolve the mammoth problem of waterlogging, which has now taken the shape of a city-wide emergency. These issues are the direct result of unchecked development and lack of foresight. Without collective action, waterlogging will persist and worsen. Only strict governance and honest, well-educated and committed officials can clean up the mess that successive MCs have left behind.

Sharmila Soni

Prioritise people, not VVIPs

Drainage points across Jalandhar have either been covered due to haphazard urban development or remain choked with garbage and debris. These neglected drainage systems are now the core reason for massive water accumulation across the city. Meanwhile, political leaders are busy scoring brownie points and Jalandhar’s development has taken a back seat. It is telling that whenever there is a VVIP visit, roads are cleared and cleaned in just a matter of days. If the common citizen was prioritised with the same urgency and seriousness, the city would have seen a completely different fate. Years of apathy and political one-upmanship have turned Jalandhar into a victim of systemic failure.

Aanita Pathak