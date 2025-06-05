Repeated Ambedkar statue vandalism raises tensions in Punjab’s Nangal village

The repeated vandalism and defacement of Ambedkar statues in the predominantly Dalit village of Nangal in Phillaur has left residents deeply unsettled. With countless Ambedkar statues across Jalandhar and the Doaba region, villagers are now asking: “Why is Nangal being targeted again and again?”

The village, which is nearly 80% Dalit, has seen two attacks on its statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in recent months—first on March 31, and then again on June 2. The repeated targeting has caused tension and outrage, especially given the village’s long-standing reverence for Ambedkar and his ideology.

“There are Ambedkar statues from Nakodar to here. Why come all the way to vandalise ours?” asked Khushi Ram, a village panch. “It feels like someone is trying to provoke us deliberately.”

Nangal holds a historical connection to Dr Ambedkar, who once visited the region and inspired many followers. Local religious institutions such as the Dera Baba Brahm Das in Phillaur also play a role in sustaining his legacy. According to village lore, the seer met Ambedkar in 1951 and urged him to uplift Dalit women through education.

After the first attack, the village had responded with solidarity and defiance. A new 7-foot-tall statue was commissioned from Lucknow for Rs 1.2 lakh and unveiled on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14). The community had also begun upgrading the memorial site with marble and granite. However, during this ongoing beautification, the second attack occurred—before the protective glass casing could be installed.

Khushi Ram, panch of the village sarpanch, said they had installed CCTV cameras after the March incident. “The fact that the new statue was targeted again—despite the precautions—suggests intent to provoke Dalits and Sikhs.”

Nangal’s population is not only largely Dalit, but also politically conscious and cohesive. Historically pro-Congress, the area shifted towards the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under Kanshi Ram and continues to uphold Ambedkarite values. “Ambedkar transformed villages here—he gave us light through education and rights,” said resident Gian Chand. “The statue represents that legacy.”

Residents now fear a pattern of targeted attacks intended to sow discord. “Dalits and Sikhs have lived peacefully here for generations,” said Karnail Phillaur, a local resident. “These defacements seem designed to disrupt that harmony. But we are united and alert.”

As of now, villagers continue a dharna (sit-in protest) and have demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. “We won’t move until there is action,” said Khushi Ram. For Nangal, this is not just about a damaged statue—it is about protecting a symbol of resistance, equality and identity.