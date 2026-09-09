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Home / Jalandhar / Repeated thefts at health centre raise security concerns

Repeated thefts at health centre raise security concerns

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Ayushman Arogya Kendra. For representation purpose only
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Repeated thefts at an Ayushman Arogya Kendra near Baba Gadia Park in Phagwara have raised serious concerns over the security of government healthcare facilities.

The centre has reportedly been targeted for the fourth time since 2024, with thieves most recently stealing batteries, an inverter, a Wi-Fi modem and CCTV equipment. According to the information provided by the health-centre staff, the latest incident came to light on Monday morning when the team arrived at the clinic and found the main door open.

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On entering the premises, staff members discovered that the batteries connected to the inverter and the Wi-Fi modem were missing. The thieves also removed a CCTV camera that had been installed at the centre at the staff’s own expense, apparently to strengthen security. Dr Simran, who is associated with the centre, said this was not the first such incident. The previous thefts reportedly occurred on July 30, 2024 and September 24, 2024. A further theft was reported on January 8, 2026, when thieves allegedly removed copper wires from two air-conditioners and also took a fan unit.

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The staff subsequently had to bear the expense of repairing the damaged air-conditioning equipment. The latest incident has prompted the centre’s staff to inform the City police, following which officials visited the site and began examining the circumstances surrounding the theft.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is expected to be examined as part of the investigation. The incident has also brought renewed attention to the condition of an old government building located adjacent to the health centre.

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Locals have demanded that the dilapidated building be demolished and replaced with a proper permanent structure. The repeated targeting of a public healthcare facility has raised questions about the adequacy of security arrangements at the centre.

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