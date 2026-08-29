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Home / Jalandhar / Repeated thefts at Phagwara Civil Hospital raise security concerns

Repeated thefts at Phagwara Civil Hospital raise security concerns

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:11 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Repeated thefts of copper wires, water fittings and other essential infrastructure from the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, have raised concerns over the security of the government healthcare facility. The latest incident involved the alleged theft of a brass connector from a rooftop water tank, resulting in substantial water leakage and disruption of the hospital’s water supply.

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The incident came to light after water began gushing from the tank and spread across a considerable portion of the hospital rooftop. The damage subsequently affected the water supply to the hospital, causing inconvenience to patients, their attendants and hospital staff.

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According to hospital authorities, similar thefts have occurred on the premises from time to time, including the removal of copper wires and other fittings. While the monetary value of individual stolen items may be limited, their impact on essential services can be disproportionate.

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Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital Phagwara, Dr Simardeep Kaur, confirmed that theft incidents had occurred at the hospital on several occasions. She said the hospital authorities report such incidents to the city police whenever they come to their notice.

The recurring nature of the incidents has brought the hospital’s security arrangements under scrutiny. Areas such as rooftops and other less-frequented sections of the premises may require closer monitoring to prevent unauthorised access and damage to public property.

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The Civil Hospital caters to patients from Phagwara and surrounding areas and handles essential public healthcare responsibilities. In such a setting, protection of basic infrastructure is as important as preventing theft of high-value equipment.

The incidents have therefore highlighted the need for a coordinated response involving the hospital administration and police.

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