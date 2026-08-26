Reports of US plan to revoke up to 2 lakh visas unsettle Punjabis

The latest report that the US administration is set to revoke up to 2 lakh business and tourist visas has caused anxiety among Indians, particularly Punjabis who have strong family and business links there.

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The proposed action is specifically aimed at B1 and B2 visa holders who have applied for or are seeking asylum in the US.

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Punjabi families are seeing the move as part of a wider tightening of immigration rules under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

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The US has also reportedly slowed down immigrant visa appointments worldwide, and applicants are likely to face greater scrutiny over their backgrounds and circumstances.

Siding with the American-Punjabi community, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) Satnam Singh Chahal has urged the US administration to conduct a fair, individualised review before revoking visas.

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“According to reports, the Trump administration, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, is preparing to revoke B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to individuals who subsequently sought asylum or are currently seeking asylum in the US. If implemented at the reported scale, it would represent the largest single mass visa revocation in US history. However, the figure of 2 lakh should currently be understood as a reported upper estimate rather than a final number formally announced by the State Department,” Chahal said.

He emphasised that visa revocation should not automatically be equated with immediate deportation.

Reports indicate that the proposed revocations would not necessarily result in immediate removal from the US, and people with pending asylum cases could be placed into a different immigration category.

“There is already considerable anxiety within immigrant and diaspora communities because immigration policies are changing rapidly. But our message to the diaspora is simple. Do not panic, but do not ignore the issue either. Keep copies of your immigration records. Carefully read every notice received from the US authorities and obtain professional legal advice where necessary,” he said.

Jalandhar-based immigration firm owner Sukant Nain Trivedi said, “There has been no official word on the report. Till the time we get an official statement on who is going to be affected and how, it would not be appropriate to comment. These reports lead to a lot of unnecessary panic in the Punjabi community, which should be avoided.”