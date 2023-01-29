Republic Day celebrations at Ivy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ivy World School organised Republic Day celebrations. Students dressed in tricoloured clothing. The students highlighted the importance of Republic Day and the Indian constitution during a special assembly. The students highlighted the importance of the day through patriotic dance, slogan speaking, and rhythmic lines. The principal of Ivy World School, S Chauhan, thanked parents for their support and briefly explained to kids how the constitution was drafted.

New St Soldier marks republic day

Republic Day was celebrated at New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. On the occasion, the students threw light on the importance of the constitution and the life of the architect of the constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The students said we should respect the rights and duties given to us by the constitution. School director Sushma Handa presided over the programme and inspired the children to remember the sacrifices of the patriots.

CJS pays homage to freedom fighters

To commemorate Republic Day a special morning assembly was organised in CJS Public School under the supervision of principal, Ravi Suta. Patriotic poem was recited by Gauhar, a student of Class V. A speech on the occasion, was delivered by Prachi. A group song was presented by the students of Classes III to V. Fancy-dress competition with the theme of freedom fighters was also organised for class III with the aim of paying homage to the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. Chairperson, Neena Mittal, and principal appreciated the efforts of the students.

PCM SD celebrates basant panchami

PCM SD College for Women celebrated Basant Panchami in all its form and glory. Principal Pooja Prashar initiated the festivities with the invocation of goddess Saraswati. Holy hymns were chanted in praise of the goddess. Flowers were offered to the goddess of knowledge. Prasad was distributed among students. The students flew kites to enliven the age old tradition of the festival as a mark of the advent of the spring season. The event came to fruition as a result of the efforts put in by the Home Science Association, the Youth Club of the college and the Department of Fine Arts.

KMV unfurls national flag

KMV unfurled the National Flag to mark the celebration of 74th Republic Day. The flag hoisting ceremony was performed by principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi. The flag was unfulred and the National Anthem was sung. In her address the principal averred that this Republic Day celebration was dedicated to our brave soldiers and martyrs. She also made everyone aware of fundamental rights granted to us by our constitution.

Cultural programmes at Emm Aar

The festival of Basant Panchami along with the 74th Republic Day on January 26 was celebrated with pride and reverence in Emm Aar International School, Adampur. The cultural celebrations included dance, speech, and group song by the students along with Kamaljeet and music teacher Amandeep Kaur.

Patriotic fervour grips Apeejay

Apeejay School Rama Mandi celebrated the Republic Day and Basant festival with a great zeal and festive fervour. Under the guidance of principal Sangeeta Nistandra, the event was organised in a very well planned manner. An assembly was held for unfurling of the Tricolour. Celebrations of Basant Panchami kick started by worshiping goddess Saraswati. A cooking competition was organised for Classes I to V on the theme of tri-colour and Basant. Students brought exotic home cooked dishes and bagged several prizes. National song ‘Vande Matram’ was sung by music teacher Nidhi Sharma and other teachers also joined her.