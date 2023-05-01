Required action already taken in wrestlers’ matter: Thakur at ‘Mann Ki Baat’ event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

With the BJP campaign on its peak amidst the Jalandhar bypoll, two Union Ministers of the BJP, along with a host of other senior leaders of the party, today held booth and mandal-level programmes and listened to 'Mann Ki Baat' with party workers. Union Minister Anurag Thakur visited ward No. 121 of Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, and attended a programme with booth-level workers.

Speaking to The Tribune Thakur said, "I have come for a polling programme. There is excitement among people. They want to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' and know what is happening in the country. Modi ji's outreach has ensured that the programme reaches every home. Today was an unbeaten century and I hope for a double century in the future. More than 100 crore people have listened to the programme. Sixty five per cent have heard it in Hindi, the rest in other languages. Sixty two per cent of youths want to listen to Mann Ki Baat."

Speaking on the allegations levelled by several Punjab leaders, including Sports Minister, of inaction against the WFI chief, Thakur said, "The (Punjab) Sports Ministers' information is incomplete. The wrestlers had come to us and talked about an independent inquiry, FIR and a committee for the probe. All this has already been done."

Speaking on charges that the investigation might be influenced as long as the WFI chief walks free, Thakur said, "You cannot change the process. It takes its time."

Talking about the BJP's performance in the bypoll, Thakur said, "Our party will put up an impressive performance. The public will ensure BJP's victory in the election and also in the State Assembly polls in 2027."

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was held at 33 venues. The events saw the participation of Som Parkash and Anurag Thakur and also senior BJP leaders, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, state president Ashwani Sharma, among others.