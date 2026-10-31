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Home / Jalandhar / Rerupatti school students win 30 medals at dist-level games

Rerupatti school students win 30 medals at dist-level games

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:27 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Winners of Government Elementary School, Rerupatti, along with the principal and teachers.
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Students of Government Elementary School, Rerupatti, delivered an outstanding performance in the 70th District Primary School Games (Under-11), winning a total of 30 medals and bringing laurels to the school and the area. The district-level competitions were held at Lajwanti Stadium, Hoshiarpur.

The school has maintained its dominance in district-level sports competitions for the past five consecutive years. Its girls’ kho-kho team secured the first position in the district, while the boys’ team finished runners-up.

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The students also excelled in athletics. Jia won the gold medal by securing first position in the 600-metre race. The girls’ 400-metre relay team bagged the silver medal, while Poonam Lata secured third position and a bronze medal in the 400-metre race.

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School head Jasvir Singh congratulated the players and said sports were an integral part of students’ lives, contributing significantly to their physical, mental and overall development. He said the school had consistently demonstrated its sporting excellence for five years.

Principal Rajesh Singh said the achievement was particularly commendable as the school did not have its own playground. He attributed the success to the dedication and discipline of the students and the hard work of the teaching staff.

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Amit Rana and Sarabjit Pal also congratulated the players, coach and teachers. They acknowledged the contribution of coach Chaman Lal and teachers Saroj Kumari, Bhubaneswari Devi, Kavita and Priya in preparing and motivating the students.

The achievement of 30 medals has brought immense pride to the school. Satish Kumar, Davinder Singh, Usha Devi, Anita Devi, chairperson Anjana Devi, panch Reeta Devi, Tilak Raj and village sarpanch Narinder Singh were among those present.

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