Rescue operations intensify in Sultanpur Lodhi’s flood-affected areas; 97 people evacuated

The ongoing rescue operations in the flood-affected regions of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district have gained momentum, with the Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully evacuating 97 individuals today. The efforts, led by district administration and emergency teams, are focused on saving lives and providing essential aid to the affected population.

According to District Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal, four Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 40 Army personnel are actively engaged in the relief operations. SDRF teams, who have been stationed in the region for the last 15 days, are working in close coordination with local authorities.

To facilitate the evacuation, authorities are utilising 15 boats, ensuring safe passage for stranded residents. In addition to rescue efforts, essential supplies such as 100 ration kits and tarpaulins were distributed today in the village of Ahli Kalan to assist the affected families.

DC Panchal urged residents to heed the administration’s advisories and move to safer locations. The district administration has provided several helpline numbers for those in need of assistance: 08122-231990, 01828-222169, and 01822-271829.

As relief operations continue, authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all affected individuals.