Jalandhar: Residents allege use of substandard material in road recarpeting work

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 29

Resentment prevailed among the residents of Urban Estate Phase-II as workers of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation carried out road repairs necessitated by the Surface Water Project.

Local residents raised objections claiming that the contractor employed by the MC was using inferior materials for the recarpeting process.

Sukhjeet Singh, an eyewitness, not only brought the ‘substandard’ work to attention but also shared images of the poorly executed road repairs on social media, prompting questions directed at the authorities concerned.

According to a local resident, Kawaljeet Singh, the workers applied coal tar without consideration for quality and safety measures. He said the manholes along the road were haphazardly half covered with coal tar, posing a potential hazard which could result in accidents.

He said that in response to public outcry, the contractor has committed to re-carpet the affected areas but it is yet to be done.

MC officials said they monitor the quality of materials used in road repairs and assured to investigate the residents’ complaints regarding use of substandard materials.