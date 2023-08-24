Residents celebrate landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 23

With the safe landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, a wave of happiness ran across the country and a festive-like atmosphere is being witnessed everywhere.

Under the leadership of state president of BJP sports cell Dr Raman Ghai, party workers and others celebrated the landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon by distributing sweets and chanting Bharat Mata to the beat of drums at the local railway station.

On the occasion, Dr Raman Ghai said today India had established itself as a space superpower in the whole world and every Indian of the country was feeling proud. On the occasion, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the country was progressing rapidly in every field except space. Indian scientists were working to bring glory to the country by establishing new dimensions. Dr Ghai congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the great scientists of ISRO and the entire team of Chandrayaan who worked day and night to make it a success.

Party district president Mohit Sandhu, Dr Pankaj Sharma, Manoj Sharma, Deepak Sharda, Neeraj Sharma, Dr Raj Kumar Saini and a large number of workers celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan by distributing laddoos and performed bhangra.

LPU Chancellor congratulates ISRO

Phagwara: Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University Ashok Kumar Mittal congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, along with the entire team of dedicated space scientists and researchers, for the remarkable success of the Vikram lander’s touchdown on the Moon’s south pole. This monumental achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration journey, evoking immense pride and joy among all Indians. — OC

