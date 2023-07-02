Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Jalandhar, July 1

Members of the Global Human Rights Welfare Society along with residents of Model Town met MC Additional Commissioner Shikha Bhagat regarding the issue of an illegal gate being installed at Park Lane in Model Town. The delegation handed over a letter addressed to the MC Commissioner, urging immediate action to remove the unauthorised gate.

Society members, led by its Punjab president Sandeep Dhami, expressed objections to the MC’s decision to grant permission for the gate installation, despite it violating the MC bylaws. They further requested a copy of the permission submitted by the residents for the installation of the gate.

In the letter, residents highlighted the gravity of the situation and its impact on the people of the city. “The unauthorised installation of iron pillars to support the gate directly encroaches upon the road, causing inconvenience to the public and infringing upon their rights. Moreover, the presence of such gates on a major thoroughfare sets a detrimental precedent that goes against established norms”, the members said.

In addition to the ongoing unauthorised gate construction, the letter also addresses another illegal gate near Geeta Mandir on the same road. “This gate has been in place since 2020 and remains closed from 8 pm to 9 am daily in violation of regulations. The closure restricts the movement of pedestrians and commuters, favouring affluent individuals in the vicinity. The absence of security personnel at either gate further compounds the issue, contravening the regulations set by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Punjab Government, and the Municipal Corporation of Jalandhar”, they added.

Members through the letter have sought clarification on the legality of the gate installed near Geeta Mandir and seek copies of the application letter, permission letter, and applicable conditions or rules if any permission has been granted. They also urged the Municipal Corporation to provide information regarding the actions taken thus far.