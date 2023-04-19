Residents draw CM’s attention to crumbling road infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 18

Even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ramped up the party’s election campaign in Jalandhar and is making frequent visits to the district, residents have taken to social media to invite the Chief Minister, his Cabinet Ministers and other party leaders to pay a visit to the neglected areas of the city, and witness the ground reality of the crumbling road infrastructure.

According to residents, the traffic problem in the city has gotten worse with time, thanks to poor management and road infrastructure. They said ever since the work to lay the pipes for the Surface Water Project started in the district, the condition of roads had gone from bad to worse.

“The roads dug up two years ago for laying pipes haven’t been completely repaired till date. The Kapurthala road and HMV College chowk are the best examples to highlight the MC’s apathy. Though the work to repair the roads is underway now, it took officials concerned more than two years to get it repaired,” they added.

Taking to social media a few days ago, Khushboo, a resident, said the long stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to Karan Hospital was in a poor condition from the last over two years. She said hundreds of vehicles pass through it every day, but the road hasn’t been completely repaired yet. “Nearly 800-m stretch is still lying covered with mud and concrete, making it impossible for us to cross the road,” she added.

Sukhpreet Singh, another resident, said the road near Dolphin hotel, Urban Estate Phase-II road near MGN School, Cool Road, Guru Nanak Pura Road, etc., had been lying in a poor condition. He said after digging roads for laying pipes, the MC usually forgets to get it repaired on time, as a result of which, they have to take long routes and face traffic issues.

“Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire engines, often get stuck in the traffic caused by the dug up road, causing unnecessary delays and potentially putting lives at risk,” he added.

Residents said they were now waiting for candidates to come to their areas seeking votes so that they can question them on various development issues. “The poor road infrastructure and increasing traffic are the main issues that must be addressed on priority. Simply making tall claims wouldn’t help candidates win the trust of voters as the public has got smart now,” they added.

Won’t fall to tall promises of candidates this time

Sukhpreet Singh, a resident, said the road near Dolphin hotel, Urban Estate Phase-II road near MGN School, Cool Road, Guru Nanak Pura Road, etc., were in a shambles. He said after digging roads for laying pipes, the MC forgets to get them repaired on time.

Several residents said they were now waiting for bypoll candidates to come to their areas seeking votes so that they can question them. “Simply making tall claims wouldn’t help candidates win the trust of voters this time,” they added.