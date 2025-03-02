Residents forced to stay indoors due to stray dog menace: Cong councillor

The menace of stray dogs has been escalating in every street and neighbourhood of the city, creating a serious threat to public safety. Fearful of dog attacks, residents — especially children and the elderly — are increasingly hesitant to step out of their homes, particularly during morning and evening hours.

Expressing grave concern over the issue, Phagwara Block Congress Urban President and Municipal Councillor Manish Prabhakar stated that packs of stray dogs often pounce on pedestrians, leading to numerous cases of severe injuries and even fatalities due to dog bites. Additionally, many accidents have occurred as stray dogs suddenly run in front of vehicles.

Prabhakar highlighted that many stray dogs have turned aggressive due to consuming toxic waste and discarded meat from garbage heaps, exacerbating the danger to residents. Emphasising the urgency of the matter, he called on the Phagwara Municipal Corporation to take immediate and concrete steps to curb this growing threat.

In a direct appeal to newly elected Mayor Rampal Uppal and the Municipal Commissioner, Prabhakar urged the launch of a large-scale sterilisation, vaccination and population control drive for stray dogs. He also advocated for the establishment of a dedicated dog shelter on municipal land to house and manage stray animals.

Additionally, he suggested that the upcoming Corporation House meeting should pass a proposal allowing neighbourhood-level committees to organise and fund dog vaccination drives. This, he believes, will expedite efforts to mitigate the crisis and ensure the safety of residents.

Prabhakar reiterated that citizens have elected their Ward councillors with great expectations, and it is the duty of the Mayor and the entire Corporation House to address public grievances on priority. He stressed the need for an immediate and sustainable solution to protect the lives and wellbeing of Phagwara’s residents.