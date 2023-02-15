Residents hold protest against Phagwara MC

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 14

Residents of Subhash Nagar today registered their protest against the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara. The protesters alleged that dirty water could be seen accumulated in the streets.

A protester said that despite repeated requests submitted to the MC authorities, nothing could be initiated. Residents of the industrial town of Phagwara are facing inconvenience due to blocked sewer lines and non-functioning street lights.

SDO, Water Supply& Sewerage, Rajwinder Singh said efforts were being made to redress the grievances.