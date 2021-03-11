Residents made aware of harmful effects of tobacco

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 4

Nasha Mukt Bharat Group and the Red Ribbon Club of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, held an awareness rally on Saturday under the week-long drive started on ‘World No Tobacco Day’.

Principal Vidhi Bhalla flagged off the rally and said the main motive of the drive was to make the local populace aware regarding the harmful effects of tobacco that causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and problems of the immune system, including rheumatoid and arthritis.

Students raised awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco in nearby villages of the Hoshiarpur district and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption.

They also performed a nukkad natak on ‘Chitta Hanera’ directed by Dr Harpreet Singh in the auditorium of the college and at Jehan Khelan the adopted village and spread awareness regarding the ill-effects of tobacco on human health and environment. President Anoop Kumar congratulated the Principal and staff for this great endeavour.