Residents made aware of harmful effects of tobacco

Hoshiarpur, June 4
Nasha Mukt Bharat Group and the Red Ribbon Club of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, held an awareness rally on Saturday under the week-long drive started on ‘World No Tobacco Day’.
Principal Vidhi Bhalla flagged off the rally and said the main motive of the drive was to make the local populace aware regarding the harmful effects of tobacco that causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and problems of the immune system, including rheumatoid and arthritis.
Students raised awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco in nearby villages of the Hoshiarpur district and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption.
They also performed a nukkad natak on ‘Chitta Hanera’ directed by Dr Harpreet Singh in the auditorium of the college and at Jehan Khelan the adopted village and spread awareness regarding the ill-effects of tobacco on human health and environment. President Anoop Kumar congratulated the Principal and staff for this great endeavour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police