Residents march to seek justice for slain trader

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 13

Nakodar residents on Monday organised a candle march to demand justice for Bhupinder Singh Chawla and his security guard who were gunned down by gangsters on Wednesday. The residents also staged a dharna in front of the Royal Towers market where the incident occurred. Family members of the deceased cloth merchant also participated in the dharna.

Carrying banners and placards, they demanded the arrest of culprits, and a government job for the wife of the deceased. Nakodar SDM RS Heer and DSP Harjindar Singh reached the site of the protest and assured the kin of the deceased that their demands would be raised with the authorities concerned.