Residents march to seek justice for slain trader

Phagwara, December 13
Nakodar residents on Monday organised a candle march to demand justice for Bhupinder Singh Chawla and his security guard who were gunned down by gangsters on Wednesday. The residents also staged a dharna in front of the Royal Towers market where the incident occurred. Family members of the deceased cloth merchant also participated in the dharna.
Carrying banners and placards, they demanded the arrest of culprits, and a government job for the wife of the deceased. Nakodar SDM RS Heer and DSP Harjindar Singh reached the site of the protest and assured the kin of the deceased that their demands would be raised with the authorities concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...