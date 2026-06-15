 Residents meet review committee members to raise their concerns

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Members of the Urban Estate Welfare Society met the committee members tasked with reviewing the Urban Estate railway under bridge (RUB) so that the final project in the area takes into account residents’ concerns of safety and proper engineering of the structure.

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President of the society Amarjit Singh and resident Col Ranjit Singh met officials, including PWD XEN and Tehsildar Swapandeep Kaur, and conveyed to them that they were not taken into confidence before undertaking the RUB project.

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They informed the committee members that due to the limited space available at the site, the 90-degree turns inside the RUB would lead to accidents, the steep slope would prevent vehicles from stopping safely while descending, and vendors on foot would be unable to manoeuvre their rehris, leading to traffic chaos.

Notably, the issue regarding the contentious RUB (on the Jalandhar–Nakodar railway link at Urban Estate Phase-1, Jalandhar) first came to light after the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar (MCJ), had written to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Northern Railway, Ferozepur Division, seeking the immediate stoppage of the work on the under-construction railway underbridge (RUB) near crossing gate C-7 on the Jalandhar-Nakodar rail line. The commissioner's letter had also called for an urgent joint meeting of all stakeholders to resolve critical public safety and design concerns. In this regard, the DC too had directed the SDM to constitute a committee of five members — including Tehsildar-1, the Divisional Railway Manager, PWD XEN, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jalandhar, and the President of Urban Estate Welfare Society — to review the matter.

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Amidst these proceedings, the work on the RUB has been temporarily halted by the Railways.

After meeting officials, residents also raised concerns that the project had no pedestrian provision for passersby. They further informed the members that due to large sewerage lines in the nearby area, the project might result in large accumulation of rainwater in case of clogging. They sought immediate scrapping of the project.

"We are waiting for the formal review meeting date," said resident Harvinder Singh, who also met the officials concerned. The technical review meeting is yet to be convened by the Tehsildar, a resident said.