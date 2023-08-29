Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 28

Residents of Ajit Nagar met MC Assistant Commissioner Shikha Bhagat today and gave her a memorandum highlighting their demand. The residents said they had been getting dirty drinking water supply for the past one year.

They said if their problem was not resolved, they would intensity their protest and burn an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the city. The residents said they were suffering a lot due to the dirty water supply. If they fall sick after drinking dirty water, the MC would be held responsible for the same. They also gave a one-day ultimatum to the Assistant Commissioner.