Residents of areas along Kala Sanghian drain a worried lot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 10

Residents of Kalia Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony and other areas falling along Kala Sanghian drain in the city are a worried lot as they are apprehending that the water level could rise and overflow to these localities.

Residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony have said the drain water had entered some houses of the localities in its vicinity a few years ago. The residents said they had started shifted their belongings from ground floor to the first floor of their houses.

Meanwhile, slum-dwellers, who were earlier living in shanties on the banks of the drain, have now been shifted to higher areas along the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway.

Former councillor of the area and BJP leader Sushil Sharma and former CPS KD Bhandari went to the locality and urged residents to follow precautionary measures.

Travelling a risky affair

Travelling between Jalandhar and Chandigarh has become risky since Sunday afternoon. Those who travelled from Jalandhar to Chandigarh or the other way round faced a lot of difficulty, especially due to flooding in Balachaur and Ropar. Even those who were travelling on Monday had to take a huge risk while crossing the waterlogged highway at Banga and Nawanshahr.