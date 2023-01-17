Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 16

Upset at the dilly-dallying approach by the district administration to resolve the problem of ash emanating from a co-generation power plant, the Lok Sangharsh Manch has now decided to gherao the unit on January 24.

Jasbir Deep, convener of the Lok Sangharsh Manch, said a meeting was held in this regard on Sunday. The members accused the district administration of adopting an indifferent approach towards the errant management of the co-generation power plant. They said even as the power plant management had been allegedly making false claims of undertaking repair work to solve the problem, the district administration is simply trusting their words and not taking any action.

"Instead of convening meetings with the power plant management, the administration should take a strict action against them for unnecessary delaying the matter and causing inconvenience to residents," said Lok Sangharsh Manch leaders. Residents of Nawanshahr would gather at Gurudwara Manji Sahib at 10 am on January 24. They said the gherao of the power plant would start at 11 am onwards.