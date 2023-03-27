Residents of Nurmahal seek 'no-traffic zone'

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,March 26

Nurmahal residents have demanded that the approach road to Nurmahal Sarai should be declared a “no-traffic zone” to solve the problem of encroachment on it.

Dilbag Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village and social activist, in a written representation to Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan, has said the Municipal Council declared the approach road as ‘no-traffic zone’ following an order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2015.

However, he added, after some time the Nurmahal Nagar Council took back its decision under political pressure. The council had installed girders to tie iron ropes to restrict the movement of vehicles from 9 am to 6 pm.

Dilbag Singh said residents had lodged a complaint with the president’s secretariat in March 2012 against the failure of authorities concerned to stop illegal parking, following which the approach road was declared a no-vehicle zone for a limited period.