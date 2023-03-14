Residents of Phagwara flag non-functioning streetlights

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 13

The non-functional street-lights in several parts of Phagwara, including the posh locality of Hargobind Nagar for the last several days, has emboldened thieves and snatchers to commit crimes. Some city residents regret that no development could take place in the area in the recent months.

Mishaps due to poor roads, lights The condition of the road becomes even worse during the rainy season. Apart from that, there are many mishaps due to the poor roads and non-functional street-lights. Arun Khosla, former Mayor

Former Mayor Arun Khosla said, “The roads here have not been repaired for a long time. There are pits on the roads everywhere. The condition of the road becomes even worse during the rainy season. Apart from that, there are many mishaps due to the poor roads and non-functional street-lights.”

“These pits are also a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Thus, there is an outbreak of mosquitoes in the locality leading to the spread of malaria,” he said. He further said that only a few street-lights were functioning, and most lights were out of order.

“Snatchings, burglaries and thefts have become the order of the day in the locality. Hooligans take advantage of the darkness,” he said and alleged that contrary to this significant error, in place of giving attention towards development, MC staff of different departments were dispatching notices to the residents to pay property tax, water and sewerage bills. The building branch and water supply branch of the MC were warning people to deposit arrears with interest, otherwise the MC will seal their buildings, Khosla said.