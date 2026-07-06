Residents oppose move to hand over Talwara BBMB school to private management

The BBMB DAV School Bachao Joint Action Committee, Talwara, has opposed any move to hand over BBMB DAV Public School, Talwara, to a private institution or private management. The committee has warned of an agitation, if such a decision is taken.

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A meeting of the committee was held under the leadership of convener Rohit Dadwal and member Avtar Krishna, while Prof Harsh Mehta conducted the proceedings.

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Addressing a meeting, Rohit Dadwal and Avtar Krishna said the school has been receiving financial support from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for the past 50 years and this arrangement should continue. They said any attempt to withdraw financial assistance or change the school's management will not be accepted by the people of the region.

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Committee members questioned why the BBMB was reportedly considering ending support for the Talwara school when BBMB DAV Public School, Nangal, and BBMB DAV Public School, Sundernagar, continue to receive financial assistance. They termed the reported move discriminatory and said it had created resentment among people in the Kandi region.

The committee said the school was established on the land provided by local residents during the construction of the Bhakra project. It was set up to provide quality education to the children of BBMB employees as well as students from economically weaker families in the surrounding rural areas.

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The members maintained that handing over the school to a private organisation would go against the institution's original purpose and public interest.

The committee appealed to BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi and BBMB Pong Dam Chief Engineer Rakesh Gupta to continue financial support and maintain the existing management of the school.

Warning of a wider protest, the committee said if any unilateral decision is taken, parents, local residents, employees and various social and political organisations will launch a peaceful democratic movement.

Among those present at the meeting were Harsh Mehta, Ramesh Sharma, Kiran Dogra, Bishan Dass Sandhu, Naveen Kumar, Kapil Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Inderpal Singh, Pyara Singh, Vijay Kumar and Sushil Chaudhary.