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Home / Jalandhar / Residents oppose power connection to stone crusher, warn of agitation

Residents oppose power connection to stone crusher, warn of agitation

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:36 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Residents of Bhol Badmania village in the Shivalik foothills have opposed the alleged move to provide an electricity connection to a stone crusher in the area, warning the authorities of an agitation if the process is not stopped immediately.

Members of the Mining Roko, Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum to the Powercom authorities at Dattaarpur, demanding that no power connection be released to the crusher until its compliance with all statutory requirements and approvals is verified.

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Committee president Capt Rajesh Kumar said residents were already battling the adverse impact of mining and stone-crushing activities in the Hajipur-Talwara belt. “When questions are already being raised over alleged illegal mining and damage to agricultural and barren land, allowing another crusher to become operational will only add to the problems of the people and the environment,” he said.

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The residents questioned the urgency in processing the power connection, particularly when the status of mandatory permissions and clearances allegedly required for operation of the crusher was not clear.

The committee said the issue assumed greater significance in view of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention in matters relating to mining in the Kandi area. A team constituted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, has already inspected mining-affected areas and stone crushers and the committee claimed that the findings were being placed before the court in a sealed cover.

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Capt Rajesh Kumar, Capt Manohar Lal, Ashok Jaleria and Neeraj Kumar alleged that providing electricity to a crusher without first establishing compliance with all legal requirements could encourage further mining and crushing activity in the ecologically sensitive belt.

The residents also questioned the auction of government mining material and demanded scrutiny of the entire process. They sought an inquiry into the role of the concerned senior Powercom official at Jalandhar and warned that any attempt to release the connection despite their objections would trigger protests and possible legal action against responsible officials.

The committee urged the government to put environmental protection and the interests of local residents above commercial interests and ensure strict enforcement of mining and stone-crusher norms in the Shivalik region.

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