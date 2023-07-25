Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 24

The Punjab Christian Movement (PCM), and other Christians bodies held a protest here today condemning the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against the Kuki community in Manipur.

The protesters said the recent incident where two Kuki women were paraded naked and gang raped has outraged the nation. “We denounce such reprehensible acts that violate the basic principles of humanity and dignity”, they said.

They added that the violence and brutality faced by the Kukis in Manipur underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability. “We demand a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, with swift and appropriate action against the perpetrators. Those responsible for these inhumane actions must be brought to justice and face the full extent of the law,” they said.

They also urged the Centre and relevant authorities such as NCM and NHRC, NCW for suo moto cognisance to step in promptly and establish a transparent, independent inquiry commission to investigate the Manipur violence thoroughly. “It is imperative that all findings from the investigation are made public, and those found guilty are prosecuted without delay”, they added.

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union, Punjab; Kirti Kisan Union; Punjab Students Union; Democratic Teachers Front; Istri Jagriti Manch; Tarkashil Society, and Democratic Asha Workers Union organised a joint protest near BMC Chowk to condemn the recent incidents in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy was burnt, and resounding slogans were raised against the Manipur government. A memorandum addressed to the President was presented to Jalandha DC.

