Residents protest over cops' unruly conduct

Phagwara, November 15
Residents of Nanak Naggri, Phagwara, staged a dharna outside the office of Phagwara Superintendent of Police on Monday evening, after some policemen had barged into the house of a poor family after some minors of the family had a brawl with a man, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The protesting residents also raised slogans against the police.
Social worker Rajni Bala said that three youths of the family had a scuffle with a man named Ranjit Singh. A case was
registered against them in connection with the incident. However, the police were allegedly looking to get bribe from the accused youths.
Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai tried to pacify the protesters by assuring them that action would be taken against the heavy-handed cops. The protesting locals finally lifted the dharna after six hours.
