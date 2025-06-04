DT
Residents rejoice over Kings XI Punjab's final foray

Residents rejoice over Kings XI Punjab’s final foray

With Kings XI Punjab in the finals of the IPL match after 11 years, the residents of Jalandhar did not want to miss the crazy atmosphere sitting in front of TV sets at home. Many families stepped out to watch...
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:47 AM Jun 04, 2025 IST
People in city watch the IPL final match telecast. Tribune Photo
With Kings XI Punjab in the finals of the IPL match after 11 years, the residents of Jalandhar did not want to miss the crazy atmosphere sitting in front of TV sets at home.

Many families stepped out to watch the match on big screens put up at various locations in the city. One of the biggest venue to watch the match was Jullundur Gymkhana Club where families occupied tables sitting in the lawns. The cool breeze that followed a storm in the evening made the atmosphere just perfect to cheer up their favourite team. Sandeep Behl, honorary secretary of the club, said that the guests had a good time watching the finals as all arrangements were in place.

Another big screen site in city was the Curo Mall on 66-feet road. Here, the youth came in large numbers as they watched each ball with passion and reacted with hooting or clapping. Many viewers donned the red jerseys of Punjab team to express solidarity with their team and keep the atmosphere alive and re-create a stadium-like atmosphere.

Several restaurants and hangout places in the city, including Reefers and Notorious, also installed big screens. Several pubs in the city had offers for their customers on liquor. On customer demand, the restaurants announced to remain open till 11:30 pm so that they could watch the match till the last ball played.

