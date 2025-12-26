DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Residents revel in Christmas celebrations in Jalandhar

Residents revel in Christmas celebrations in Jalandhar

Followers donned red and white Santa caps, carrying gifts and cakes as offerings at church

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:19 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Devotees light candles at a church during Christmas celebrations in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Holy mass, cake cutting, candle lighting and carnivals marked Christmas celebrations across the city today. At the main Catholic church — Sacred Heart Church, Bishop Jose Sebastian Thekkumcherikunnel, Father Anthony Thuruthy and priests held the holy mass where devotees turned up in large numbers.

Advertisement

The followers came donning red and white Santa caps carrying gifts and cakes as offerings. The devotees lit up candles outside the decked up church.

Advertisement

A huge carnival was held at Jullundur Gymkhana Club where members and their families had a gala evening. Kids enjoyed fun games and bouncy rides. Several selfie points were set up at the club, including a red telephone booth, where visitors got their pictures clicked during the celebrations.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts