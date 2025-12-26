Residents revel in Christmas celebrations in Jalandhar
Followers donned red and white Santa caps, carrying gifts and cakes as offerings at church
Holy mass, cake cutting, candle lighting and carnivals marked Christmas celebrations across the city today. At the main Catholic church — Sacred Heart Church, Bishop Jose Sebastian Thekkumcherikunnel, Father Anthony Thuruthy and priests held the holy mass where devotees turned up in large numbers.
The followers came donning red and white Santa caps carrying gifts and cakes as offerings. The devotees lit up candles outside the decked up church.
A huge carnival was held at Jullundur Gymkhana Club where members and their families had a gala evening. Kids enjoyed fun games and bouncy rides. Several selfie points were set up at the club, including a red telephone booth, where visitors got their pictures clicked during the celebrations.
