Residents run for unity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

The 14th CT Half Marathon by CT Group brought hundreds of marathon runners together brimming with enthusiasm and honour. The marathon received participants from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and other states pacing for the noble cause.

The marathon was flagged off by singer Ravneet Singh and the most distinguished marathon runner Fauja Singh at CT Shahpur campus, which after passing through Cool Road, BMC Chowk, HMV Chowk, DAV flyover and other areas got culminated at CT Institute’s Maqsudan campus.

There was a varied array of participants — students, teachers, olympians, etc. Under the male category, Rohit Dhaiya stood first and Amit Khanduri and Mahesh Kumar bagged the second and third spot, respectively.

Under the women’s category, Arpita bagged the first prize, Vineeta Gujjar second and Renu Rani won the third spot. The first prize winners were awarded with a cash of Rs 25,000 (both male and female), second with Rs 11,000 and third with Rs 5,100, besides seven consolation prizes of Rs 2,100 were also given.

The main attraction of the event was the live performances by leading Punjabi stars Khan Saab, Kulbir Jhinjar, Manpreet Singh, Gurnam Bhullar, and actress Sargun Mehta at CT Maqsudan campus.