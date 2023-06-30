Residents seek more EV charging stations along highways

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 29

Jalandhar has only two electric vehicle charging provisions along highways, including one near Pathankot bypass and another on Jalandhar-Phagwara road, both of which came up in the last few months. Owing to lack of charging facilities and higher costs of electric cars, their sales remain almost negligible as compared to the fuel-driven cars.

While the Oilmans Auto Aids EV point is situated at the HPCL filling station, the one on Jalandhar-Phagwara road is at Indian Oil Company petrol pump near Paragpur. Owner of Oilmans Auto Aids, Manoj Sarin, said, “There are hardly any locals coming to us for charging facilities. The number of users is very less and all those using the point are highway commuters. It is a self-use system that works via online mode. The users have to pay Rs 25 per minute. The 30 KV charger can recharge the EV fast in 35-40 minutes and the vehicle can go up to 400 km. In our system, the payment made by the user goes directly to the oil company”.

All these charging points are not for two-wheelers or three-wheel electric auto-rickshaws plying in the city but only for four-wheelers, primarily cars, said Sarin. “The four-wheelers have a Lithium battery with fast charging facility while smaller vehicles have a Lead acid battery. The two and three wheeler owners charge their vehicles overnight at their own places,” he added.

Gurmeet Singh Monty Sehgal, Spokesperson of Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab, said, “Though the Centre is trying to promote green fuels, it actually is not so. The source of power is coal, which is again a fossil fuel like petrol and diesel. The reason for a less enchantment for electric car is the fact that such cars are already 30 per cent more expensive than the petrol cars. If a company says that with fully charged battery, the car can cover a distance of upto 350 km, it actually covers only 250 km given the condition of roads and battery issues.”

He suggested that instead of setting up EV charging points at filling stations, these should be set up along roadside dhabas. “This way, anyone breaking journey for 30-35 minutes for charging facility will be able to use this time to have his meal and hence wont feel the pinch of a half an hour delay,” said Sehgal.

Within city, there are a few EV charging points available, including those in a hotel parking near BMC Chowk, on Tanda Road, 120-feet road and Transport Nagar.