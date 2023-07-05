Residents sow paddy on potholed link road

Our Correspondent

Talwara (Hoshiarpur), July 4

People of Kandi area, troubled for the two years due to the deplorable condition of the link road linking Sawar and Ghagwal villages to Hajipur under the Dasuya assembly segment, resorted to a paddy sowing protest on the road today.

The protesters said they have adopted this method of protest so that this problem of the people could reach the eyes and ears of the authorities.

People said that they had voted in favour of AAP with the hope that it would provide good link roads to the people of Kandi region and all-round development would be carried out without any discrimination, as was promised by AAP leaders.

But even after 14 months, the government had shown no interest so far for even repairing the damaged link road.

Ankit Rana, while sowing paddy in the rainwater accumulated in the large potholes on the road, that people were forced to ply on the damaged link roads. He added that mishaps have become common on the road.

Another protester said the road was not being constructed by the government and people were troubled by its bad condition, left with no other option than to sow paddy on it. The protesters warned that if the construction work of the link road was not started soon, the people of surrounding villages would also be forced to wage a fierce struggle against the government.