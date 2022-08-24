Jalandhar residents stage dharna against dump

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 23

Residents of Urban Estate Phases I & II and members of market association today staged a dharna against the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, in front of the proposed garbage dump site in their area, demanding the said site not be converted into a dumping zone as it would affect thousands of people living nearby.

Will shift site: Officials MC Engineer Rajneesh Dogra and Health Officer Summeta Abrol visited the protest site and promised the residents that no garbage would be thrown at the site. They also assured the protesters of shifting the dumping zone to somewhere else.

Protesters said if the area became a dumping zone, it would become a nuisance for the whole locality and their businesses would be badly affected. Local councillors Mintu Juneja and Sarabjit Kaur, AAP halqa incharge Surinder Sodhi also visited the spot and lent their support to the protesters. They said setting up a dumping zone in the middle of a posh market was unjustified, and they would take up the matter with the higher authorities.

Residents claimed that despite having raised the matter with MC officials, sanitation workers were throwing garbage collected from other localities at the site. They said they had blocked the entrance to the site by placing barricades, etc., and demanded that the proposed dump shouldn’t be set up in the market as it was surrounded by schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial establishments and residential colonies.

They said if their demand was not met, they would intensify their protest and go to any extent to oppose this move.

Amongst those participated in the protest include Prof Kanwar Singh, Davinder S Sandhu, Amardeep Sodhi, advocate Harjinder Singh Randhawa, JS Rai, Iqbal Kang, Karan Lally, KG Gautam, Surjit Chauhan, Dr Damanjit and Dr Rajesh Sachar among others.