Residents stage twin protests in Phagwara

Two separate protests over civic grievances and erratic power supplies briefly brought traffic to a standstill on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Tuesday before police intervened to restore order.

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In the first incident, residents of Mohalla Dharamkot, led by Municipal Councillor Beera Ram, staged a sit-in demonstration to protest the local authorities’ alleged failure to clean a severely blocked drain. The roadblock halted vehicular movement for approximately an hour. Phagwara traffic police incharge Aman Kumar arrived at the scene to mediate with the demonstrators, eventually pacifying the crowd and clearing the route.

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Meanwhile, in a separate demonstration near Rehana Jattan village, residents blocked the same stretch of road to express their frustration over irregular electricity supplies. Upon receiving reports of the blockade, Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma attended the scene. She engaged with the protesters, assuring them that their power supply concerns would be addressed as a matter of priority. Satisfied by the official assurances, both groups dispersed peacefully.