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Home / Jalandhar / Residents still flag delays as LPG complaints decline in city

Residents still flag delays as LPG complaints decline in city

Several residents noted that they continue to face inconvenience in accessing timely supply of cylinder

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Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:31 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Indicating a stable supply of the LPG cylinders across Jalandhar, the number of public grievances registered on the district administration’s dedicated WhatsApp chatbot helpline (964622255) has witnessed a steady downtick in recent days, officials familiar with the matter said.

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The decline in complaints is being seen by the authorities as a sign of improving service delivery with fewer residents flagging issues such as delayed deliveries, booking glitches and overcharging.

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Officials attribute the trend to better coordination with distributors, gas agencies and streamlined monitoring through the digital platform.

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Meanwhile, painting a slightly different picture, several residents noted that they continue to face inconvenience in accessing timely LPG cylinder supply, even as official data points to a reduction in registered grievances. Some also claimed that responses on the chatbot helpline were often delayed, limiting its effectiveness as a real time grievance redressal mechanism.

A 53-year-old widow Gurjinder Kaur, living in Preet Nagar said, “I booked an LPG cylinder on March 30. It has been more than 13 days, but I still have not got my delivery. When I tried calling the gas agency repeatedly, no one answered my phone. I tried to register my complaint on the helpline as well, but the problem is yet to be resolved.”

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Echoing similar concerns, Amandeep Singh, another resident said, “I had raised a complaint on the helpline hoping for a quick resolution, but instead I was asked to visit the gas agency in person. This defeats the entire purpose of having a helpline. If I still have to run from pillar to post for gas cylinder then what is the use of a digital grievance system.”

Residents say such experiences not only highlight gaps in the system, but also discourage people from using the helpline.

When contacted, Narinder Singh, District Food Supplies Controller, said, “We are relentlessly working to resolve LPG supply related complaints of residents. Since the helpline became live during the first week of March, we received 117 complaints till now, of which 94 have been resolved. We have also seen a sharp decline in regular complaints registered on the helpline in the past few days, signalling a better situation regarding gas cylinder supply.”

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