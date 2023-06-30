Residents suffer, authorities in slumber

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

Low-hanging power cables and wires have emerged as a major safety threat for residents at the Central Town locality as most of the houses are without any verandahs.

This can be dangerous, especially during the ongoing rainy weather. The residents of the area have said that the Municipal Corporation office falls just a road apart and still the officials had done nothing for the safety of the residents.

Rajinder Singh, who runs a meter repair shop in the locality, said, "The MC and the administrative authorities have failed to provide a safe environment to its residents. Complaining to them is like pleading before the deaf ears. No councillor or MLA or MP has so far done any good to us. Ideally, these wires should have been installed underground but nobody cares."

Silky Chhabra, who runs a saloon, said, "Our cable network got disturbed. We lodged a complaint. The company staff came in and found a fault in the cable wires outside. They put in new cable lines across trees and poles outside and reinstated our connection but they did not remove the old faulty wires. When I asked the guy who had come for repair to remove the old wires since there already had been a thick mesh or it outside our house, he did nothing and went away. Repeated installation and no removal of old wires are the cause of the problem."

The MC said they have not allowed the cable operators to install any wires overhead. But they have so far failed to impose any fine or levies from those indulging in violation.