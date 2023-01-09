Jalandhar residents suffer due to choked sewers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 8

Residents of Gandhi Camp, Kabir Nagar and other areas falling under Ward No 69 have been bearing the brunt of the civic body’s apathy. The streets here are flooded with sewage for the past several weeks and the filthy water has entered the houses but nothing is being done to dispel the problem.

The residents say the condition of the streets at present is such that they can’t even step out of their houses. “The problem is not new and all authorities concerned, including the MC officials, councillors of these areas and MLA North, are aware of the issue,” said Sunil, a resident.

Overflowing sewage at the Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

He said the colony is one of the oldest in the city and majority of the inhabitants here belong to poor families, who do not know how to file complaints or approach MC officials. Thus, the area is often ignored by the MC. “The sewerage is not cleaned on a regular basis due to which the choking problem arises very often”, he added.

Another resident, Kabir Singh, said, “The foul smell has spread all over making it difficult to even sit in the house. We had complained about it to the area councillor but as some of the localities here at Gandhi Camp fall under Ward 69, both councillors keep blaming each other for the problem instead of getting it resolved,” he added.

He said the MC employees come to clean sewers but the problem occurs again after a short period. “The problem will only be solved after concerned officials of the sewerage board will visit the area to check the sewer lines. Temporary desilting will not serve the purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, the residents also said the unhygienic condition prevailing in the locality owing to overflowing sewage has taken a toll on their health and they are prone to water-borne diseases. Besides, many accidents have also taken place here as the two-wheelers often skid on the murky waters.

When contacted, Anjali Bhagat, Councillor, Ward 65, said, “I am aware of the problem and necessary steps are being taken to get the problem resolved”. She said the major problem of overflowing sewage is in Ward 69 and she had asked the councillor concerned to get the desilting done.

“I will also ask the officials of the health wing to organise an awareness camp here as people often throw clothes, mud, bottles etc in the drains due to which sewer lines get blocked. Just two days back on Friday, I got the desilting done but the sewerage got blocked again,” she added.