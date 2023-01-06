Residents up in arms against power plant

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, January 5

Unrest among residents over ash emanating from a power plant on the premises of a sugar mill here is set to intensify.

Though the power plant officials today appeared before the SDM, Major Sivraj Singh Bal, and claimed to have got the problem of ash solved by completing necessary repair work at the plant within the stipulated period in compliance of the notice issued under Section 133, the residents, however, expressed disagreement to the officials claim.

The Lok Sangharsh Manch that was constituted a few days ago to deal with this problem has now decided to start a protest from January 9.

Divulging details, Jasbir Deep, convenor, Lok Sangharsh Manch, said a meeting of the manch was held today and it was decided that all the business establishments of the town would be kept shut up to 11 am and a massive protest march would start from local Dana Mandi, which would culminate at the DC office.

“A delegation of the manch would apprise the DC of the hollow claims of the power plant officials and urge him to do the needful or else the stir would be intensified,” he added. Gurcharan Arora, leader, Beopar Mandal, said the pollution had been playing havoc with the health of residents.