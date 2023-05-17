Residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Jalandhar, May 16

A large number of residents gathered in front of a newly opened liquor vend located on the 66 Feet Road, voicing their displeasure. They staged a protest, calling for the closure of the vend. Alternatively, the residents suggested, that the vend could be shifted to a non-residential area.

Residents from the Lohar Nangal locality gathered on the road in the evening. They placed empty crates on the road, effectively blocking the traffic from both ways. The residents kicked off the protest at around 5:30 pm. The demonstration continued into the night, despite the arrival of police personnel on the spot. The agitators only lifted the protest and cleared the site after 9.00 pm.

The residents’ protest added to the woes of commuters, who were compelled to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

Surjit, a local resident, said, “The liquor vend was first opened before the election. But we residents took exception to it, the vend was shut. As the election season is over now, the vend has been reopened. Employees at the vend have even claimed that they have a valid permit to operate in the area.”

He further rued that there were already two or three liquor vends within a 3-km radius on the 66 Feet Road.

He contended that it would not be wise to grant permission to another vend to operate in the area. The protesters asserted that the presence of a liquor vend in the area might subject women and children residing in the area to unruly drunkards.

The protesters also warned that if the liquor vend remains operational despite the stir, they would further intensify the protest.