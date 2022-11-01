Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 31

Even as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) pats its back for improved Air Quality Index (AQI) compared to last Diwali in Jalandhar, doctors are reporting an alarming increase in respiratory illness emergencies being reported to hospitals. Respiratory illnesses and cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the district have doubled after Diwali, setting the alarm bells ringing.

Children, elderly face greater risks The situation poses grave risks for children and the elderly. People with COPD and asthma also have co-morbidities which make them susceptible to cardiac problems, stroke, etc.Rs Dr HJ Singh, Chest Specialist & Bronchscopist Strengthen immunity, aviod allergens People should strengthen their immunity, stick to Covid precautions and avoid allergens and cold air blasts. Those with chronic conditions should keep inhalers handy.Rs Dr Ritu Dadra, District TB Officer, Jalandhar

While Environment Minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer took to Twitter on improved AQI across cities, the air quality in the district has only worsened since Diwali. The AQI was 225 in Jalandhar on Diwali, but it reached 303 on October 27 and 307 on October 29 in district. The AQI was recorded at 296 today.

Vehicular pollution, stubble burning, the practice to set garbage or piles of leaves on fire, bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and the increased dust on unkempt roads have created a toxic cocktail in the air, which is wrecking people’s health, especially lungs, say doctors.

At the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, the cases of asthmatics and those suffering from COPD have doubled. Doctors said at least four to five emergency cases of respiratory illnesses are being reported to the hospital daily. (Pre-Diwali emergencies were limited to one, two or none). The same is the scenario in the private sector.

Doctors say there has been a 50 per cent rise in respiratory illnesses and seizures and attacks have suddenly been triggered among asthmatics and COPD patients.

Dr Ritu Dadra, District TB Officer, Jalandhar, say: “Smog and pollution after Diwali has caused a spike in respiratory illnesses. The cases have doubled. Earlier, I was getting 20 to 25 patients in my OPD daily. However, after Diwali, the number has risen to 35 to 40. Before Diwali, the number of emergencies was also limited to one or two or sometimes none. But now we are getting four to five patients needing hopistalisations per day. A Majority of the cases involve exacerbations in people suffering from COPD or asthma. Our current OPD is at 90 to 100 patients per day (including TB patients) of which, 35 to 40 are such cases.”

Speaking on causes, Dr Dadra says: “Repeated exposure to pollutants, smoke inhalation, etc., remain the prime causes. People should work to strengthen their immunity, stick to Covid precautions and avoid allergens and cold air blasts. Those with chronic conditions should keep inhalers handy during this season.”

Dr HJ Singh, Chest Specialist and Bronchscopist, say: “Stable patients are becoming worse. There are exacerbations in patients who were stable the year through. The situation poses grave risks for children and the elderly. Parali fires, cracker smoke and dusty roads coupled with already dangerous levels of vehicular pollution is responsible for the increasing respiratory illnesses. Many people with COPD, asthma and bronchial illnesses also have co-morbidities which make them susceptible to cardiac problems, stroke, etc. The administrations should find a permanent solution to firecrackers and stubble burning.”

As a word of caution, Dr Singh adds: “There is also a tendency among people to ignore upper respiratory tract infections or illnesses and to trivialise chest illnesses, which are turning slow killers over time. A commonplace thing like road dust wrecks people’s lungs over time, narrowing the bronchial pipe.”