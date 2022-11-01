 Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region : The Tribune India

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Post Diwali, Civil Hospital witnessing four to five emergency cases daily

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

A farm labourer burns paddy stubble in a field at a village on the Jalandhar-Nawanshahr highway. Photo : Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 31

Even as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) pats its back for improved Air Quality Index (AQI) compared to last Diwali in Jalandhar, doctors are reporting an alarming increase in respiratory illness emergencies being reported to hospitals. Respiratory illnesses and cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the district have doubled after Diwali, setting the alarm bells ringing.

Children, elderly face greater risks

The situation poses grave risks for children and the elderly. People with COPD and asthma also have co-morbidities which make them susceptible to cardiac problems, stroke, etc.Rs Dr HJ Singh, Chest Specialist & Bronchscopist

Strengthen immunity, aviod allergens

People should strengthen their immunity, stick to Covid precautions and avoid allergens and cold air blasts. Those with chronic conditions should keep inhalers handy.Rs Dr Ritu Dadra, District TB Officer, Jalandhar

While Environment Minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer took to Twitter on improved AQI across cities, the air quality in the district has only worsened since Diwali. The AQI was 225 in Jalandhar on Diwali, but it reached 303 on October 27 and 307 on October 29 in district. The AQI was recorded at 296 today.

Vehicular pollution, stubble burning, the practice to set garbage or piles of leaves on fire, bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and the increased dust on unkempt roads have created a toxic cocktail in the air, which is wrecking people’s health, especially lungs, say doctors.

At the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, the cases of asthmatics and those suffering from COPD have doubled. Doctors said at least four to five emergency cases of respiratory illnesses are being reported to the hospital daily. (Pre-Diwali emergencies were limited to one, two or none). The same is the scenario in the private sector.

Doctors say there has been a 50 per cent rise in respiratory illnesses and seizures and attacks have suddenly been triggered among asthmatics and COPD patients.

Dr Ritu Dadra, District TB Officer, Jalandhar, say: “Smog and pollution after Diwali has caused a spike in respiratory illnesses. The cases have doubled. Earlier, I was getting 20 to 25 patients in my OPD daily. However, after Diwali, the number has risen to 35 to 40. Before Diwali, the number of emergencies was also limited to one or two or sometimes none. But now we are getting four to five patients needing hopistalisations per day. A Majority of the cases involve exacerbations in people suffering from COPD or asthma. Our current OPD is at 90 to 100 patients per day (including TB patients) of which, 35 to 40 are such cases.”

Speaking on causes, Dr Dadra says: “Repeated exposure to pollutants, smoke inhalation, etc., remain the prime causes. People should work to strengthen their immunity, stick to Covid precautions and avoid allergens and cold air blasts. Those with chronic conditions should keep inhalers handy during this season.”

Dr HJ Singh, Chest Specialist and Bronchscopist, say: “Stable patients are becoming worse. There are exacerbations in patients who were stable the year through. The situation poses grave risks for children and the elderly. Parali fires, cracker smoke and dusty roads coupled with already dangerous levels of vehicular pollution is responsible for the increasing respiratory illnesses. Many people with COPD, asthma and bronchial illnesses also have co-morbidities which make them susceptible to cardiac problems, stroke, etc. The administrations should find a permanent solution to firecrackers and stubble burning.”

As a word of caution, Dr Singh adds: “There is also a tendency among people to ignore upper respiratory tract infections or illnesses and to trivialise chest illnesses, which are turning slow killers over time. A commonplace thing like road dust wrecks people’s lungs over time, narrowing the bronchial pipe.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

4
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

5
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

6
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

7
Trending

'India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko': Shoaib Akhtar heartbroken over India's loss to South Africa

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

9
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

10
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

21 days after UP man thrown off bus, no FIR

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada