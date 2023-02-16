Respond to Guv’s questions: Sukhbir to CM

Tribune News Service

Adampur, February 15

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said it was condemnable that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was asserting that the state Governor could not ask him any questions because he was “selected” and not “elected”, but was allowing AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to run the affairs of Punjab.

‘Has Arvind Kejriwal been elected from Punjab?” He asked the Chief Minister, adding Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, too, had not been elected from Punjab, but had framed the excise policy of the state. “Even Raghav Chadha, who has not been directly elected by Punjabis, is deciding on all civil and police postings”, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD president said, “The CM has handed over the affairs of Punjab to the AAP Delhi leadership which is unconstitutional. He is also refusing to answer questions the Governor has asked him which relate to corruption and illegal decisions. These questions were also asked by all political parties of Punjab. Political parties and citizens even tried to get their answers through RTI queries, but they were blocked. Following this, the political parties approached the Governor and he has asked the CM to furnish information on the unconstitutional decisions taken by the government.”

Asserting that the SAD had always been a votary of federalism and was against central interference in the affairs of states, Sukhbir said: “However, many of the issues raised by the Governor pertain to corruption and even unconstitutional appointments as well as discontinuation of studies of 2.5 lakh SC students due to non-payment of their scholarship. The AAP government should not shy away from coming clean on these issues of public welfare. He cited how the SAD had approached Governor Banwarilal Purohit and requested the latter to make AAP accountable for all advertisements issued by the government outside Punjab in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat prior to the Assembly elections there. We had called for recovery of the entire public money wasted by the government in advertisements in other states from the AAP”.

Asserting that people were suffering due to the wrong policies of the government, including allocating Rs 750 crore for advertisements in a single year, Sukhbir said the same money could have been used on various social welfare schemes. “These include the Ashirwad scheme under which newly married bribes from weaker sections had not been paid ‘shagun’ of Rs 51,000 by the government for the last ten months”.

He also lambasted the AAP government for advertisements in leading newspapers claiming it had attracted an investment of Rs 40,000 crore besides giving jobs to 2.5 lakh youth.