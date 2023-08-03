Restart Sheron coop sugar mill, say farmers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 2

Demanding the fulfilment of the demands of farmers, members of the district branch of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Punjab, along with residents staged a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Tuesday. They submitted a charter of demands to the Punjab Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner.

Manjit Singh Baggu, district president of the sabha, addressed the protesting activists who came from different parts of the district. Mukhtar Singh Mallha, state leader of the sabha, and Daljit Singh Dialpura, district leader, were among others who demanded early release of compensation to the flood-affected farmers and other affected sections. The leaders demanded Rs 50,000 per acre compensation.

The leaders also demanded the restarting of the closed cooperative sugar mill, Sheron, and compensation to the farmers whose Makki and Moong crops had been purchased below the MSP this season. They also demanded action against Lauhuka Sugars (wine mill) for polluting air and underground water of the area.

The leaders alleged that the administration had failed to provide relief, fodder for cattle, medicines, etc, to the flood affected residents.

