Restaurant manager attacked

Jalandhar, May 14
Unidentified persons brutally attacked a restaurant manager with sharp weapons in Model Town here last night.
The incident took place when the 35-year-old victim, Amit, was returning to his home on his scooter. Bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and chopped off his three fingers. As per information, the miscreants also took away his mobile phone.
The victim was admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger.
“The suspects did not come with an intention to rob him. They seem to have some old enmity with the victim,” the police said.
The suspects are still at large. Further investigations are on into the matter. “We are scrutinising the CCTV footage to get clue about the suspects and they will be arrested soon,” the police said.
The police said they would record the victim’s statement. “We have recorded the statements of the victim’s father,” the police said.
