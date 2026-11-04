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Home / Jalandhar / Restore Silk Route to promote trade: Seechewal to PM, EAM

Restore Silk Route to promote trade: Seechewal to PM, EAM

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Phagwara, Updated At : 03:07 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal.
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Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging them to take steps to restore the Silk Route to promote trade with Asian and European countries.

In his letter, he stated that the ongoing US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars have severely affected the economies of countries across the world. At present, the possibilities of an early end to these wars or restoration of peace appear uncertain.

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In view of the prevailing war-like situation, there is an urgent need to explore alternative arrangements and trade routes. Seechewal said a country like India, which is predominantly agriculture-based, would benefit significantly from the revival of the Silk Route. Its restoration would enable farmers to transport their agricultural produce easily to markets across Europe.

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The recently concluded trade agreement between India and the European Union has further increased the importance of the Silk Route.

The reopening of the Silk Route would benefit the northern states, particularly farmers of Punjab. With the reopening of the Wagah border, farmers would be able to sell their potatoes directly in Lahore and other Asian countries.There is a strong demand among the people of Punjab that relations with Pakistan should be improved and the Wagah border as well as the Kartarpur Corridor should be reopened without further delay.

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