Retailer directed to refund Rs 14 for carry bag with interest

Jalandhar, October 5

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Vishal Mega Mart to refund an amount of Rs 14 along with 6 per cent interest per annum and pay a compensation of Rs 5,000.

In his complaint, Prikshit Verma (21) of Basti Bawa Khel, said he had purchased grocery items from Vishal Mega Mart run by Airplaza Retail Holding Pvt Ltd on April 21, 2019. As per the bill, Rs 14 and an additional 66 paise as tax were charged on a carry bag. He said he never purchased the bag and it was the duty of the retailer to supply it to for the goods purchased from their shop. When the complainant complained to the counter manager, he was conveyed that it was the policy of the company that anyone who makes a purchase has to buy a shopping bag to carry goods.

‘Unfair practice’ The charges of such things (carry bags) cannot be separately forced upon consumers and it would amount to unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party. They should have given the carry bags to customers free of cost. —District Consumer Disputes Redressal panel

A notice was served to the mart which reverted saying that the complaint is misleading and had been carved out in such a manner to show that complainant had been forced to purchase it. The mart operators said they had always endeavoured to follow the principles of environment protection in its business practices. The intent, they said, was to limit and discourage indiscriminate use of carry bags, which are hazardous to the environment. By providing free of cost carry bags to all customers, the company would be indirectly contributing to worsen the environmental issues, it said.

The commission found that “there is no provision to charge for carry bag and, rather, it is fundamental duty of the seller to provide a bag for carrying the goods to the consumer, without any charges and that the opposition parties have committed a grave negligence as well as unfair trade practice by charging an amount of Rs 14 for the carry bag.

“By employing unfair trade practice, the opposite party is minting lot of money from the innocent customers from all their stores situated across the country. The complainant is entitled for the relief and accordingly, the complaint of the complainant is partly allowed and the opposition parties are directed to refund the price of the carry bag with interest and compensation,” Commission President Dr Harveen Bhardwaj ordered.