Retd teachers of Doaba College seek pending benefits, stage protest

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
Retired teachers of Doaba College at a meeting in Jalandhar.
A significant meeting of retired teachers and alumni of Doaba College, Jalandhar, was held recently to reflect on past experiences and discuss ongoing concerns, particularly the problems faced by retired educators. Several months ago, these teachers staged a protest seeking the release of their long-overdue retirement benefits, particularly their leave encashment.

At the recent meeting, the retired teachers voiced their frustration, claiming the college administration had been insensitive towards them. They said they were disappointed over being neglected and not receiving the respect they felt they deserved. The teachers condemned this treatment, emphasising it was unfortunate that those who had dedicated their lives to shaping the future of students were now being treated in such a manner.

Senior educationists, Prof Som Nath and Prof Swadesh Kohli, shared their concerns, stating teachers do not only shape students’ futures, but also contribute significantly to the development of society. They insisted any form of insensitivity towards them could not be tolerated.

During the meeting, the alumni unanimously decided they would take their concerns beyond the discussions and escalate the matter to the Centre, state government and the University Grants Commission (UGC), to ensure teachers receive their rightful respect and entitlements.

Several prominent personalities shared their views during the meeting. Renowned Punjabi cinema artist Gurpreet Ghuggi and former Punjab Cabinet Minister Manoranjan Kalia sent messages expressing their concern over the injustice faced by the teachers.

Among the alumni present at the meeting were Tajinder Bittu and Sushil Kumar (from the political field), artist Balwinder Vicky (Chacha Ronki Ram), Harpreet Rimpi, Davinder Bablu, Inderjit Rahi, Manjeet Singh and Manpreet Bindra. They reminisced about their college days and acknowledged the pivotal role their teachers had played in shaping their careers.

