DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Retired cop ‘commits suicide’ in Phagwara

Retired cop ‘commits suicide’ in Phagwara

A preliminary inquiry shows that he was involved in a criminal case of 1992 and had recently received legal summons

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:46 PM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A retired police sub-inspector, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura mohalla here, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, police said.

Advertisement

Karamjit Singh, 71, who retired in 2015, allegedly shot himself with a licensed gun. The body was sent for post-mortem. No suicide note was found.

Advertisement

SP Madhvi Sharma reached the spot. A preliminary inquiry shows that he was involved in a criminal case of 1992 and had recently received legal summons.

Advertisement

Police said Karamjit has a son, who is a lawyer at the Phagwara court. The family’s statement is being recorded.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts