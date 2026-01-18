Retired cop ‘commits suicide’ in Phagwara

A retired police sub-inspector, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura mohalla here, allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, police said.

Karamjit Singh, 71, who retired in 2015, allegedly shot himself with a licensed gun. The body was sent for post-mortem. No suicide note was found.

SP Madhvi Sharma reached the spot. A preliminary inquiry shows that he was involved in a criminal case of 1992 and had recently received legal summons.

Police said Karamjit has a son, who is a lawyer at the Phagwara court. The family’s statement is being recorded.